Sevilla sign Barca striker Munir at cut-price fee

Sevilla agreed a deal with La Liga champions Barcelona to sign striker Munir El Haddadi, the clubs said on Friday.

The Spain international, 23, was out of contract at the end of the season and moves for a cut-price 1 million euros (892,638 pounds).

Munir scored 12 goals in 56 appearances for Barcelona since breaking through in 2014 under Luis Enrique, spending the previous two seasons on loan at Valencia and Alaves.

Sevilla also announced an agreement with Ajax to sign 20-year-old Austria defender Max Wober.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters

