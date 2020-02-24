Sevilla thrash Getafe 3-0 to go third

REUTERS: Sevilla laid siege to high-flying Getafe in La Liga on Sunday and left with a comprehensive 3-0 away win to shake up the race to finish in the top four.

Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos broke the deadlock at the end of the first half, tapping into the net from close range after team mate Sergio Reguilon cashed in on a disastrous slip from Getafe's Oghenekaro Etebo.

Fernando doubled Sevilla's lead in the 67th minute after a long wait for a VAR review before Jules Kounde netted the third in the 75th to complete a victory which lifted his side after a run of poor results and brought Getafe back down to earth after their surprise 2-0 win over Ajax Amsterdam.

The win took Sevilla into third in the standings on 43 points, one ahead of Getafe who dropped down to fourth.

