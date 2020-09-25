Sex toys shop logo to be allowed on shirt of Dutch club

AMSTERDAM: Netherlands top flight club FC Emmen will be allowed to display the logo of a sex toys company on their shirts, following a decision of the Dutch football association (KNVB) to reverse a ban.

Emmen were stopped last week from displaying the logo of new sponsors EasyToys, described as an erotic webshop, but the KNVB changed their minds after a storm of criticism and talks with the club.

"FC Emmen and the KNVB reached a provisional solution for the use of EasyToys as shirt sponsor on Thursday after good consultation," said a club statement.

"This solution means that EasyToys will adorn the shirt of FC Emmen's first team for one season for the time being. FC Emmen will play at home against Willem II for the first time with EasyToys on the chest on Sunday."

Last week the KNVB forbid Emmen from displaying the logo.

"It is not appropriate to display sponsorship from the sex industry on match kit," said a statement from the association, noting it was in violation of their regulations. "We must take into account that football is for both young and old."

But the decision was widely criticised with the KNVB pilloried as conservative and out of touch, notably on popular Dutch television talk shows.

"After the first meeting on Tuesday, the talks continued and they went in such good harmony that we found a good compromise," Emmen chairman Ronald Lubbers added.

Emmen were originally set to sign a three-year sponsorship but have now agreed to just one year while the KNVB revise their regulations.

Emmen played their opening two matches of the new league season without shirt sponsorship because of the ban but received such demand for replica sales, with the EasyToys logo, that they were forced to extend selling hours.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)