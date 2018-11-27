Shah spins Pakistan to innings defeat of New Zealand

REUTERS: A record-equalling 14-wicket test haul from Yasir Shah gave Pakistan an innings and 16 run defeat over New Zealand in Dubai on Tuesday to level their three-match series.

Veteran leg-spinner Shah took six second innings wickets for 143 runs to finish the match with a career-best 14 for 184 as New Zealand were bowled out for 312 after being forced to follow on a day earlier.

Advertisement

Shah, who took eight wickets for 41 runs in the first innings, equalled the record for the most wickets by a Pakistan bowler in a test match set by Imran Khan against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 1982.

"I came to know yesterday (about Imran Khan's record)," the 32-year-old said after accepting the player-of-the-match award. "The attempt was to put the disappointment of (losing) the first test behind and compete better."

Pakistan found themselves in a commanding position after day two, with centuries from Haris Sohail and Babar Azam allowing them to declare on 418-5.

New Zealand scored only 90 runs in their first innings and, despite showing more fight in their second, lost wickets at key moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We batted better in the second innings, but that session yesterday when Yasir put us under tremendous pressure and put the ball in the right areas (defeated us)," Kiwi captain Kane Williamson said.

"It's about improving and we showed that. The wicket had aged a bit more, and getting 300 batting last was a good sign, but they did set it up with the bat."

New Zealand won the opening test in Abu Dhabi by four runs. The teams will return to the same venue for the final match from Dec. 3-7.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)