Shakhtar score twice in stoppage time in 3-3 draw at Zagreb

ZAGREB: Shakhtar Donetsk scored twice in injury time, the second a penalty converted in the 98th minute, to force a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Dinamo Zagreb after both teams finished with 10 men in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Alan Patrick gave Shakhtar a 13th minute lead in the Group C game and Bruno Petkovic replied to make it 1-1 at halftime but the real drama came in the second half.

Dinamo had Nikola Moro sent off for a second bookable offence in the 73rd minute but, instead of exploiting that advantage, their Ukrainian opponents then had Marlos dismissed, also for two yellow cards, six minutes later.

Petkovic cleverly laid the ball off for Luka Ivanusec to put Dinamo ahead in the 83rd minute and the Croatian champions thought they had won it when Arijan Ademi tapped in Dani Olmo's cross six minutes later.

The visitors had other ideas and Junior Moraes headed in Viktor Kovalenko's cross in the third minute of stoppage time before a penalty was awarded for a foul by Kevin Theophile-Catherine on Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov, who had come up for a corner.

Tete converted to complete an extraordinary finish and leave the two sides level with five points from four games. Manchester City lead with 10 points and Atalanta are bottom with one.

