Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West Indies

TAUNTON, England: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored his second century in as many World Cup matches while Liton Das hit an unbeaten 94 as they thumped twice champions West Indies by seven wickets on Monday.

Chasing 322 for a famous victory, Shakib took complete control with an unbeaten 124 off 99 balls, as his ninth ODI century guided Bangladesh home with 51 balls to spare.

The 32-year-old became only the second Bangladesh player to cross 6,000 runs in ODIs after Tamim Iqbal, making his fourth consecutive 50-plus score to move past Australia skipper Aaron Finch as the tournament's top scorer with 384 runs.

Earlier, West Indies wicketkeeper batsman Shai Hope produced a patient 96 while opener Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer also made half-centuries to help the Caribbean side post a competitive total from 50 overs after being asked to bat first.

Hope anchored the innings superbly with his 121-ball knock while Lewis hit 70 to lay a strong platform, before Hetmyer's 26-ball 50 and skipper Jason Holder's 33 off 15 balls boosted the West Indies total.

Bangladesh take on holders Australia in their next match on Thursday while West Indies play New Zealand on Saturday.

