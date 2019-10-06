Shami, Jadeja put India on verge of victory in Vizag

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami struck three early blows and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja conjured up a three-wicket over to put India two wickets away from victory against South Africa in the opening test at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

MUMBAI: Fast bowler Mohammed Shami struck three early blows and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja conjured up a three-wicket over to put India two wickets away from victory against South Africa in the opening test at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Chasing an improbable 395 for victory, the tourists were tottering on 117 for eight wickets at lunch on the fifth and final day after resuming on 11 for one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jadeja picked up 4-51 while Shami almost snubbed out South Africa's hopes of getting a draw with figures of 3-21 with opener Aiden Markram's 39 the top score for the touring side in the second innings yet.

After Rohit Sharma registered twin hundreds in his maiden match as a test opener to set up India's push for victory, the hosts' bowlers put in a clinical performance in the second innings.

Ashwin, who took 31 wickets in four tests to lead India to a 3-0 series win the last time South Africa toured India in 2015, provided the early breakthrough on Sunday when Theunis de Bruyn chopped on the off-spinner to be out for 10.

With the spinners taking nine out of 10 wickets in the first innings on a turning pitch where a few deliveries kept low, Shami displayed what it takes for a fast bowler to succeed on such a surface.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He bowled fast and attacked the stumps and was rewarded with three bowled-out dismissals.

While the ball stayed a touch low to rattle Temba Bavuma's timber, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was out for 13 to a horror judgement when he shouldered armed to a Shami delivery that came in and hit the off stump.

First innings ceturion Quinton de Kock was out for a second ball duck when Shami breached his defence.

Jadeja then got in on the act and reaped benefits for his accuracy on a favourable surface.

He dismissed Markram with a stunning one-handed return catch, and then Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj all in the space of five deliveries to jolt South Africa.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)