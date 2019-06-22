Shami final-over hat-trick steals India win over Afghanistan

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Mohammed Shami claimed a hat-trick to secure victory as India pipped Afghanistan by 11 runs in a thrilling low-scoring group match in the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

A day after Sri Lanka stunned England in Leeds, a second upset looked on the cards only for India to sneak home by 11 runs after Shami's last-gasp heroics.

Afghanistan made the most of a slow wicket to restrict India to 224-8, their lowest total of the tournament, but then struggled themselves. Needing 16 to win off the last six balls, they were all out for 213, slumping to their sixth successive defeat.

Shami dismissed Mohammad Nabi, who top-scored for the Afghans with 52, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to complete his hat-trick.

Having bled 397 in their previous outing against England, the spin-heavy Afghan attack had earlier redeemed themselves against India's vaunted batting line-up.

Off-spinner Mujeeb drew first blood in the fifth over when he bowled the in-form Rohit Sharma for one after India opted to bat.

India, known for preserving wickets and accelerating later, managed only 41 runs in the first 10 overs.

Virat Kohli batted with trademark fluency, though, making up for a lack of boundaries with smart running between the wickets during his breezy 67.

He forged two half-century partnerships, first with KL Rahul and then Vijay Shankar, to steady the innings.

Replacing the injured Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order, Rahul made 30 before attempting an unnecessary reverse sweep and gifting his wicket. Shankar did not convert his start either and made 29 before falling leg-before to Rahmat Shah.

Nabi then struck the biggest blow in the 31st over when he had Kohli caught at point.

India still had enough firepower in their batting line-up but the unerring Afghan spinners straight-jacketed them. Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a laboured 28 and Hardik Pandya could not reproduce his trademark power-hitting.

Kedar Jadhav (52) hit the only six in the India innings but the expected late burst did not materialise.

Rashid Khan, whose figures of 9-0-110-0 against England were the worst in World Cup history, bounced back with 1-38 in 10 tidy overs.

Afghanistan wobbled early in their chase, losing Hazratullah Zazai in the seventh over but they made slow, steady progress even after Gulbadin Naib fell for 27.

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rahmat Shah (36) and Hashmatulla Shahidhi (21) during a two-wicket maiden to drag India back into the contest.

Shami conceded a boundary off the first ball of the final over but struck with his third, fourth and fifth deliveries to finish with 4-40.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Southampton; editing by Ed Osmond and Tony Lawrence)