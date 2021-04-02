Shanghai's Majstrorovic sidelined by knee injury

HONG KONG: Shanghai Port will go into the new Chinese Super League campaign without their most expensive signing of the close season after Croatian defender Ante Majstrorovic ruptured his cruciate ligament in training on Thursday.

Majstrorovic joined Shanghai from NK Osijek for 3.3 million euros (US$3.89 million) and is expected to miss most of the upcoming season after sustaining the injury to his left knee.

The 27-year-old's move to the 2018 champions was the most expensive signing from Europe of the winter transfer window, in stark contrast to the big money moves made by Chinese Super League clubs in recent years.

Financial constraints and stringent regulations on transfer fees put in place by the Chinese Football Association have seen clubs scale back their spending on foreign talent after several years of escalating sums being spent on high profile talent.

The new Chinese Super League season is expected to start this month, although a start date has yet to be announced by authorities.

(US$1 = 0.8490 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by Himani Sarkar)