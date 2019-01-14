Sharapova doles out dreaded double bagel to Dart

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Former champion Maria Sharapova gave hapless Harriet Dart a 6-0 6-0 shellacking to fly into the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.

In the opening match on Rod Laver Arena's centre court, the 30th seed was all over the British qualifier from the first point, wrapping up the first set in 31 minutes in a barrage of power hitting.

Dart saved two match points to stall Sharapova's win but sprayed a clumsy volley wide to fall on the third.

Sharapova will play Swede Rebecca Peterson for a place in the third round.

