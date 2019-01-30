Sharapova withdraws from St Petersburg with shoulder injury

ST PETERSBURG, Russia: Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova withdrew from her second-round match at the WTA St Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Wednesday (Jan 30) because of a shoulder injury, tournament organisers said.

"Sharapova is withdrawing from her match today due to a right shoulder injury," the WTA St Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2019 wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Sharapova is withdrawing from her match today due to a right shoulder injury. Kasatkina wins by walkover.

The match of Kudermetova vs Vekic has been moved up to NB 6:30 PM

⠀#formulatx #unstoppablespirit #формулатх #поранатеннис #ladiestrophy #itstennistime #sharapova pic.twitter.com/OoFmlJRNwx — WTA St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2019 (@Formula_TX) January 30, 2019





Sharapova, 31, had been set to play fellow Russian Daria Kasatkina, the third seed in the tournament, in the second round. Kasatkina wins by walkover, organisers said.

Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion who rarely takes part in tournaments in Russia, had earned her first WTA win in the country in more than a decade on Monday by defeating Australia's Daria Gavrilova in straight sets.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Advertisement