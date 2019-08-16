Shastri to continue as head coach of Indian senior men's team

Ravi Shastri will continue as head coach of India senior men's cricket team after being selected ahead of Australia's Tom Moody and New Zealand's Mike Hesson, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.

The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising cricket great Kapil Dev, former India batsman and coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former women's captain Shanta Rangaswamy, conducted interviews on Friday for the post.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Christian Radnedge)