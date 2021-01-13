Sheffield United finally win at 18th attempt

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Billy Sharp's second-half penalty earned Sheffield United a long-awaited first Premier League victory of the season as they deservedly beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Tuesday.

Chris Wilder's side had failed to win any of their opening 17 matches of the season - the worst start to a Premier League campaign - but finally came good to taste a league victory for the first time since July.

Newcastle, reduced to 10 men when Ryan Fraser was sent off just before halftime, were abject and could have few complaints as their winless league run extended to six matches.

Sheffield United dominated the first half with Dave McGoldrick twice going close and they were eventually rewarded in the 73rd minute when substitute Sharp coolly converted from the spot after Federico Fernandez was adjudged to have knocked the ball away with his hand under pressure from Sharp.

Victory more than doubled Sheffield United's points tally to five although they remain rock bottom and nine points behind Brighton and Hove Albion who sit one place above the drop zone.

