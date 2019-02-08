Sheffield United Women's Jones charged with racist abuse

REUTERS: The English Football Association (FA) has charged Sheffield United Women's forward Sophie Jones with racially abusing Tottenham Hotspur's Renee Hector during a game last month.

The FA launched an investigation after defender Hector said on Twitter she had been subjected to "monkey noises" from a Sheffield player during their FA Women's Championship match on Jan. 6.

The FA subsequently charged Jones with breaching various sections of rule E3 on player conduct.

Sheffield said they had cooperated fully with the investigation before the charge was issued pending a formal FA disciplinary hearing.

"The club works closely with the EFL, the FA and Kick it Out and would like to reiterate that it does not condone racism or any form of discrimination," Sheffield said in a statement.

Jones has until Feb. 15 to respond.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)