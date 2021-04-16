Sheffield Utd lose McBurnie for last few games of season

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie will play no part in their seven remaining Premier League games of the season after suffering a fracture in his foot, interim manager Paul Heckingbottom said.

Premier League - Sheffield United v Liverpool
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Sheffield United v Liverpool - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - February 28, 2021 Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Oli Scarff

McBurnie picked up the injury in last weekend's 3-0 home defeat by Arsenal and it could also cost him his place in the Scotland squad for the European Championship this summer.

Heckingbottom has now lost two forwards in quick succession after captain Billy Sharp underwent surgery on a thigh problem this week.

"He (McBurnie) has got a stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal so we've lost two forwards, which isn't positive," said Heckingbottom before Saturday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sheffield United are bottom of the table with 14 points from 31 games and relegation will be confirmed if they lose to Wolves and Newcastle United avoid defeat against West Ham United.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

