Sherrock to feature in 2020 Darts Premier League

LONDON: Fallon Sherrock has revealed she is one of the nine "challengers" who will feature in the 2020 Darts Premier League.

Sherrock made history by becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship and also shocked 11th seed Mensur Suljovic to reach the third round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 25-year-old has been rewarded for her impressive performances at Alexandra Palace with a place on the second night of the Premier League in Nottingham on Feb 13.

Sherrock took to Twitter to reveal her delight at the news, saying: "Wow, wow wow. It just gets better and better.

"Thank you @OfficialPDC and @SkySportsDarts. I can't wait to make an appearance in the Premier League."

One of the nine "challengers" will appear on the bill in each week of the competition, which begins on Feb 6 in Aberdeen and finishes at London's O2 Arena on May 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news comes after Sherrock announced on Tuesday that she will not take part in the upcoming BDO Women's World Championship.

The former mobile hairdresser from Milton Keynes made headlines around the world for her PDC World Championship run, which started with the unexpected win over Ted Evetts.

Despite a 4-2 defeat to 22nd seed Chris Dobey, Sherrock was hailed as an inspiration and a trailblazer by the likes of tennis great Billie Jean King.