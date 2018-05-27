Shingler, Hewitt out of Wales tour with injuries

REUTERS: Scarlets flanker Aaron Shingler and Dragons winger Ashton Hewitt will miss Wales' tour to the U.S. and Argentina next month after picking up injuries, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Sunday.

Shingler has been ruled out after picking up a knock in Sacrlets' 40-32 defeat by Leinster in Saturday's Pro14 final match and his injury requires further assessment.

"Cardiff Blues' Josh Turnbull has been called into the squad and will link up with them immediately," WRU said in a statement.

Hewitt was released from the national squad after suffering a shoulder injury in training on Thursday.

Wales will take on South Africa in Washington DC on June 2 before they travel to Argentina for two tests against the Pumas on June 9 (San Juan) and June 16 (Santa Fe).

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

