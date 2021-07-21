Shooting: British shooter Hill out of Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

LONDON: Britain's world No 1 shooter Amber Hill withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (Jul 21) after she tested positive for COVID-19 before departure, Team GB said in a statement.

Hill, who was due to compete in Olympic Skeet, said she was devastated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There are no words to describe how I’m feeling right now," said the 23-year-old, who was a finalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

"After five years of training and preparation, I’m absolutely devastated to say that last night I received a positive COVID-19 test, meaning I’ve had to withdraw from Team GB’s shooting team.

"I will be back from this, but right now I need some time to reflect and take in what has happened."

Team GB said no replacement would be selected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hill, a silver medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, was the most experienced athlete on the British shooting team.

