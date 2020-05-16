Short-term contract extension agreed in Denmark

, 2020: A short-term extension of player contracts in Denmark has been agreed to ensure the season which has been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic can be completed by July 31, the Danish Soccer Players' Association announced.

Denmark's two top divisions are expected to resume at the end of May and the agreement between the players' union and the Danish Division Clubs Employers' Association covers the vast majority of Denmark's elite players. Any exceptions will be negotiated at a local level, the agreement said.

"All players are offered the short-term contract extension until July 31 and therefore given the opportunity to complete the season," Players' Association administrative chief Michael Sahl Hansen said in the statement.

"The agreement ensures that we do not leave any players behind on the platform."

