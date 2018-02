GANGNEUNG, South Korea: Italy's Arianna Fontana won gold in the women's 500 metres race on Tuesday after a photo finish with South Korean Choi Minjeong who was later disqualified.

Yara van Kerkhof of the Netherlands was pushed up to second place and Kim Boutin of Canada came third. China's Fan Kexin, world champion in the 500 metres for the past three years, was disqualified in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Ed Osmond)