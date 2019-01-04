Siddle, Khawaja return to Australia one day squad for India series

Seamer Peter Siddle has been recalled to Australia's one-day international squad for the upcoming three-match series against India after an absence of more than eight years.

Senior batsman Usman Khawaja was also called up after a layoff of nearly two years as Australia look to find the formula to turn around a poor run of form in time for their World Cup defence in England later this year.

Siddle, 34, played his last ODI against Sri Lanka in January 2010 and his inclusion will allow Australia to rest the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood after a long test series against India.

"It's wonderful to have Peter back in the squad for the first time since 2010," said head selector Trevor Hohns.

"His white ball cricket has improved considerably the older he has got, and his selection is great reward for his professionalism and strong leadership qualities.

"With a focus on improving our ability to post competitive totals we've recalled Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb and Mitch Marsh to the squad."

Aaron Finch retains his captaincy despite being dropped with Mitchell Marsh for the fourth test against India currently ongoing at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Steve Smith and David Warner, banned for a year for their roles in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, will not be available for selection until April.

"Travis Head, Darcy Short and Chris Lynn have been unlucky to miss out," Hohns added.

"All three have had opportunities to cement their spots, but unfortunately, they have not been as productive as we would have liked in recent times when playing ODI cricket for Australia."

The series against India begins at the SCG on Jan. 12 with matches in Adelaide and Melbourne to follow.

Squad - Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)