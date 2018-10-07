Sigurdsson's dazzling 50th goal sinks 10-man Leicester

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Gylfi Sigurdsson struck a glorious 77th- minute winner to earn Everton a 2-1 win at 10-man Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Icelander skilfully turned James Maddison before curling a long-distance effort past Kasper Schmeichel - his 50th Premier League goal - to end Leicester's fading resistance after they had lost captain Wes Morgan to two yellow cards.

Everton took the lead deservedly after seven minutes with a brilliant goal made in Brazil as Bernard produced dazzling skill on the counter-attack to set up Richarlison.

Ricardo Pereira, on his 25th birthday, opened his account for Leicester in the 40th minute with a superb individual equaliser but Morgan's 63rd-minute dismissal - both yellows were for fouls on Richarlison - ended their ambitions.

