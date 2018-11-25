Sigurdsson strike gives Everton 1-0 win over struggling Cardiff

A simple strike by Icelandic attacker Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Everton a 1-0 win over Cardiff City in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday, as the goal-shy visitors once again failed to score away from home.

REUTERS: A simple strike by Icelandic attacker Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Everton a 1-0 win over Cardiff City in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday, as the goal-shy visitors once again failed to score away from home.

Cardiff have managed only two goals on their travels so far this season and though they matched Everton for pace and intensity for much of the game, their inability to create decent scoring opportunities cost them once again.

Advertisement

After dominating possession, Everton took the lead in the 59th minute after Theo Walcott's shot was saved by Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge. Sigurdsson was on hand to rifle the rebound into the net and put the Merseysiders in front.

Victor Camarasa went close for Cardiff with a rasping shot from distance 13 minutes later but Jordan Pickford dived smartly to his right to save it.

The visitors had a strong case for a penalty turned down in the 79th minute after Everton defender Seamus Coleman appeared to fell Gregory Cunningham in the box, but referee Paul Tierney waved away their appeals.

Cardiff's third defeat in a row leaves them third from bottom on eight points after 12 games, while Everton's fifth win in six puts them sixth on 22 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)