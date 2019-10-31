Silva ruled out of PSG's trip to Dijon

Sport

Silva ruled out of PSG's trip to Dijon

Centre back Thiago Silva has been ruled out of Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 trip to Dijon on Friday because of illness, coach Thomas Tuchel said.

FILE PHOTO: Champions League - Paris St Germain Press Conference
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain Press Conference - Turk Telekom Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - September 30, 2019 Paris St Germain's Thiago Silva during the press conference REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Bookmark

PARIS: Centre back Thiago Silva has been ruled out of Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 trip to Dijon on Friday because of illness, coach Thomas Tuchel said.

The Brazil international "has been ill overnight and he is not with the squad," Tuchel told a news conference on Thursday.

PSG, however, welcome back holding midfielder Idrissa Gueye after the Senegalese recovered from a groin injury, a key return in the absence of Marco Verratti who is sidelined with a calf injury.

The French champions lead the standings with 27 points from 11 games, eight ahead of second-placed Nantes.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by David Holmes)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark