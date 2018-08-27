Silva's intense training is helping Everton, says Walcott

Everton forward Theo Walcott says is reaping the rewards of new manager Marco Silva's high intensity training sessions.

REUTERS: Everton forward Theo Walcott says is reaping the rewards of new manager Marco Silva's high intensity training sessions.

Walcott scored for the second straight league game as Everton battled to a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

"We train very hard every day. The intensity is very high and that is what we try to bring to our game. I think you can sense the style we are playing is a bit different," Walcott told the club's website http://www.evertonfc.com/news/2018/08/25/walcott-sun.

"You have to train the way you play. We are learning what the manager is trying to bring to the team but it's a positive structure within the whole group," Walcott added.

Everton's next Premier League game is against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

