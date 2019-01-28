Silva says there's no room for 'panic' amid Everton slump

Under-fire Everton manager Marco Silva said on Monday that there is no need to panic despite his unhappiness at his team's poor results in recent weeks.

Everton were knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier Millwall on Saturday, capping a run in which they have won three of their last 12 matches in all competitions, and the cup exit sparked criticism of Silva from the club's fans on social media.

Silva has been under pressure to improve results ever since majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri told the club's general meeting earlier this month that Everton's Premier League position of 11th in the table was "not good enough".

"In October, November, when we were playing well and doing what is our obligation as club, I told you many, many things we had to improve," Silva told a news conference ahead of Tuesday's trip to basement side Huddersfield Town.

"I am not happy with the last month and a half, but I am not panicking. We as a club cannot panic. Even if we are not happy, even if the fans are disappointed.

"I am also, but I am not panicking because we as a club cannot panic if we want to do the right things in the future."

Everton's league form has plummeted since their dramatic, last-minute defeat by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Dec. 2, which sparked a run of two wins in 10 league games.

Silva also revealed that the club had rejected a bid for midfielder Idrissa Gueye from French champions Paris St Germain, and said he did not expect more reinforcements to arrive in the January transfer window.

"We rejected the offer," the Portuguese said. "He is a really important player for us ... From a technical point of view, as a manager, he is a really important player for us and he is one player we don't think to lose in this market.

"Of course after some moments it is a matter of money and it is up to the club to decide but from my technical point of view he is a player who is really important for us. It looks really difficult for something to happen now in the market for us."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)