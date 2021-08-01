Simone Biles withdraws from event final for floor exercise at Tokyo 2020 - USA Gymnastics

Simone Biles is withdrawing from the event final for floor exercise at Tokyo 2020, USA Gymnastics said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics Artistic Training
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics Artistic Training - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 22, 2021 Simone Biles of the United States during training REUTERS/File Photo

Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team finals on Tuesday, citing mental health issues.

(Reporting by Leela de Kretser and Elaine Lies; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Source: Reuters

