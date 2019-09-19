Singapore Airlines extends Formula 1 Grand Prix title sponsorship until 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Thursday (Sep 19) a two-year extension of its title sponsorship of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.



In a joint release with F1, SIA said it was pleased to continue as the event's title sponsor, a position it has held since 2014.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix is a major event in Singapore's sporting calendar, drawing huge crowds to view the exhilarating Night Race and associated entertainment line-ups," said SIA CEO Goh Choon Pong.

"We are pleased to be continuing as title sponsor, and helping to further enhance both sports and tourism for the benefit of Singaporeans and visitors alike," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

F1 CEO Chase Carey said its relationship with the national career was a "perfect fit".

"We are looking forward to this year's race that should, if the past 11 years are anything to go by, provide an amazing spectacle and a physically demanding race for drivers," he said.

This year's F1 Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Sep 20 to Sep 22 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

