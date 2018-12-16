Singapore clinch 7 gold medals at Silat world championship

SINGAPORE: Singapore Silat exponents won seven gold medals in the 18th World Pencak Silat Championship held here over the weekend, the team's best-ever showing at the event.

The team wrapped up with four more golds on Sunday (Dec 16) after winning three on Saturday in the artistic category of the sport.

Singapore's Sheik Ferdous on Sunday beat Asian Games gold medallist, Vietnam's Nguyen Van Tri, in Class I (85-90kg).

Sheik Ferdous, 22, said: "The Vietnamese opponent was very determined to win against me ... I just had to hold my ground and not let the pressure get to me."

His brother Sheik Farhan, 21, claimed his third world title after successfully defeating Pham Khac Troung from Vietam, in Class J (90-95kg) with a score of 5-0.

Singapore's Sheik Farhan celebrated his 21st birthday with a gold medal after claiming victory against Pham Khac Thuong from Vietnam. (Photo: Singapore Silat Federation)

"It’s nice to hear the crowd cheer when you win and see familiar faces, with our families and friends here to support us," he said.

Singapore’s Nurul Suhaila claimed her first world title after beating Thailand's Janejira Wankrue in Class D (60-65kg).

Nurul Suhaila Mohd Saiful claimed her first world title after defeating Janejira Wankrue from Thailand in Class D (60-65kg). (Photo: Singapore Silat Federation)

The 23 year-old athlete was in tears when she was announced as the winner.

"Before I entered the arena I was calm and a little nervous as usual, but I was confident that I would not let this chance slip through my fingers again," she said.

Team Singapore's youngest member, 17-year-old Muhammad Hazim Mohd Yusli, won Singapore's last gold of the tournament in Class B (50-55kg).

Singapore's medal tally over two days of competition is seven golds, six silvers and seven bronzes.

More than 300 athletes from over 40 countries competed at the tournament, which was co-organised by Singapore Silat Federation and Aladdin Street Singapore.

