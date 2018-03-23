Singapore defeat Maldives 3-2 to end 16-month winless drought

SINGAPORE: The Singapore national football team earned their first win in 15 matches after they defeated Maldives 3-2 in a friendly match at the National Stadium on Friday (Mar 23).



The victory was also their first in 16 months.

Captain Hariss Harun opened the scoring in the 38th minute, but Maldives defender Ali Samooh levelled matters just three minutes later.

Shahdan Sulaiman and Shakir Hamzah then scored in the second half to help Singapore retake the lead, before Ibrahim Mahudhee pulled one back for the visitors with eight minutes left on the clock.



The Lions have played more than 21 hours of football without a win. Their last victory, a 1-0 win over Cambodia, came in November 2016.

They went through 2017 without a win, which saw them tumble down to 171 in the FIFA rankings.

Maldives, ranked 150th in the world, have lost all six previous meetings with Singapore.



