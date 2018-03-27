Singapore ends Asian Cup qualifiers winless after 1-0 loss to Taiwan

TAIPEI: Singapore ended its Asian Cup qualifying campaign without a win in six matches, after losing 1-0 to Taiwan on Tuesday (Mar 27).

The Lions entered the match on the back of a victory over Maldives last week - their first win in international football in 16 months - but could not repeat that performance at the Taipei Municipal Stadium.

Chen Po Liang's clinical finish in the 36th minute separated both sides. Singapore had their fair share of chances, but failed to really trouble the Taiwan goalkeeper.

Centre-back Irfan Fandi came close to securing a point for the Lions in the dying minutes of the game, only to see his header trickle wide of the goal frame.

Taiwan is currently ranked 134th in the FIFA rankings, while Singapore is ranked 171st.

The Lions finished their campaign at the bottom of Group E with two draws and four defeats.

