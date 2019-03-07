Fencing: Singapore win first team gold at Asian junior championship

SINGAPORE: Singapore's fencers have made history, winning the country's first team gold medal at the Asian Juniors and Cadets Fencing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

The junior women's foil team - comprising Amita Berthier, Maxine Wong, Denyse Chan and Tatiana Wong, beat Japan 42-38 at the ongoing championships on Thursday (Mar 7) (Singapore time).



Singapore entered the competition seeded second and defeated Kazakhstan 45-16 and South Korea 45-32 en route to the final.

This was Singapore’s second gold medal of the meet, the first coming from Amita Berthier on Sunday in the individual competition.

Their achievement surpasses the women's and men's foil team silvers at last year's championships. Singapore's women's epee team had also previously won silver in the 2013 championships.





