Singapore Premier League season to proceed with coronavirus measures in place: FAS

SINGAPORE: The upcoming Singapore Premier League (SPL) season will proceed as planned, with measures such temperature screening to be carried out at entry points to stadiums, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Monday (Feb 10).



These measures are being introduced in light of the "rapidly evolving situation" due to the novel coronavirus, said the FAS. It has since established a task force to determine the protocols and advisories for its activities amidst this outbreak.



As part of the FAS DORSCON protocol for level Orange, mass events of 300 people or more - such as SPL matches - will continue, with measures in place such as temperature screening at entry points of venue.



Any fan who displays symptoms of respiratory illness such as flu, cough or shortness of breath will be denied entry to the stadium, said FAS. Entry will also be denied to any fan with a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or more.



In addition, all carnival activities, festivals and non-essential football events will be cancelled, said FAS. There is also the possibility that matches may be played behind closed doors.

SPL players will also be subject to temperature taking at training and match venues, said FAS.

Any player who displays symptoms of respiratory illness such as flu, cough or shortness of breath will not be allowed to participate in training sessions or competitive matches, said FAS. The same rules apply to a player with a temperature of 38 degree Celsius or more.



Players will also be advised not to share personal items including water bottles, and should inform their team managers if they are feeling unwell prior and or during any training sessions or competitions, said FAS.



"All players are advised to observe and maintain high standards of personal hygiene," aded FAS.



The 2020 season is slated to begin on Feb 22 with the AIA Community Shield match between champions Brunei DPMM and Tampines Rovers.

