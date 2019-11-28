Football: Singapore Premier League increases foreign player quota for 2020 season

SINGAPORE: Singapore Premier League clubs can sign a maximum of four foreign players in the 2020 season, up from three this year, said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Thursday (Nov 28).



As with the 2019 season, if a club signs the maximum number of foreign players, one of them has to be 21 years old or younger on Jan 1, 2020.

The 2019 season was won by Brunei-based DPMM FC.

Nine teams compete in the league: Seven Singapore clubs, Japanese club Albirex Niigata and DPMM FC.

UNDER-21 LEAGUE

A new under-21 league will also kick off in 2020. It will help players bridge the gap between the youth teams (under-15 and under-17) and the senior level, said FAS.

The association announced the changes after consulting the football fraternity, including coaches from the SPL clubs, schools and youth teams.

"We have endeavoured to take on board constructive inputs which would contribute towards the growth and betterment of not just our league but also the technical development of our players," said FAS technical director Joseph Palatsides.

"I believe that by implementing these two major changes, it would further strengthen the work that we have done to drive Singapore football forward.”

