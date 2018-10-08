Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu clinches second swimming gold at 2018 Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE: National swimmer Yip Pin Xiu won a gold medal in the women's 50m backstroke S4 (1-4) at the 2018 Asian Para Games on Monday (Oct 8).

Yip finished the race, held at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre in Jakarta, in 1 min 2.09 seconds. She beat Kazakhstan's Gabidullina Zulfiya, who came in second at 1 min 17.72 seconds, and China's Feng Yazhu, who came in third at 1 min 22.33 seconds.

This is the second gold for the sport by Team Singapore after Toh Wei Soong finished first in the men's 50m freestyle S7 finals on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Singapore bowler Tan Swang Hee shared the third position with Thailand's Phisitthanakul Raiwin for mixed singles tenpin bowling (TPB10) at the Jaya Ancol Bowling Centre earlier on Monday.

This brings the total number of medals for Singapore to three.

