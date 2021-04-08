Sailing: Singapore's Ryan Lo and Amanda Ng qualify for Tokyo Olympics after wins at Mussanah Open

SINGAPORE: Laser sailor Ryan Lo and windsurfer Amanda Ng have earned their spots in this year's Tokyo Olympics, after winning their respective events at the Mussanah Open Championship on Thursday (Apr 8).

Lo won five of the 10 races during the first five days of fleet racing in Oman, finishing 7th in the medal race on the final day.

The 24-year-old wrapped up the competition with a nett score of 31 points. This put him ahead of India's Vishnu Saravanan (53) and Thailand's Keerati Bualong (57).

The event acted as the Asian qualifiers for the Olympics, with the top two sailors in Lo's event earning a qualification spot.

The Asian qualifiers had been slated to take place in Abu Dhabi but was postponed twice since March last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lo, who is the 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist, was recently based on the Spanish island of Lanzarote, as he prepared to mount a qualification campaign for his first Games.



Ng, who had to finish first in her event to qualify for the Games, saw off a challenge from the Philippines' Charizanne Napa and came out tops in her medal race. She also won seven out of 12 previous races.

Ng finished with a nett score of 17 points ahead of Napa who had 24 points.

This will be Ng's second Olympics, having competed in the 2016 edition of the Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she placed 20th in the women's 470 event together with Jovina Choo.

Lo and Ng will join compatriots Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low who have already qualified for the 49erFX event in Tokyo.

The Olympics, which was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin on Jul 23.

