Singapore Taekwondo Federation suspended by world governing body

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) has been suspended by the sport's international governing body, with the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) to set up a committee to manage the selection of taekwondo athletes for this year’s SEA Games.

In a statement on Wednesday (May 8), SNOC said that it was contacted by World Taekwondo in October last year as the governing body expressed “concern” following the mass resignations of seven STF management committee members and how the matter was handled.

The sport’s governing body then sought SNOC's assistance to review the situation at STF.

“Based on the findings, the SNOC has grave concerns in the governance and high performance management of the STF,” said SNOC’s statement.

To “prevent disruption of the development of taekwondo in Singapore and safeguard the athletes' interests”, SNOC has also suspended STF from its affiliation with immediate effect, it said.

The SNOC will invoke a Major Games Preparation Committee and work closely with Sport Singapore (SportSG) to manage the selection and training of the taekwondo athletes for the 2019 SEA Games.

“It is regretful that the state of affairs at the STF has languished to its current situation,” said SNOC.

“The foremost priority is to restore proper, fair and transparent systems in the governance and high performance management of Singapore taekwondo.

“We hope the entire taekwondo fraternity will work together with the SNOC and SportSG in moving the sport forward.”