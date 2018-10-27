Singapore tennis fan pops the question at WTA tournament

SINGAPORE: Love was in the air at the WTA Finals on Saturday (Oct 27) when a Singaporean proposed to his girlfriend in front of spectators at the Indoor Stadium.

Mr Adrian Chia, 37, popped the question to his girlfriend, Ms Hana Zaljska, 26, during a break following the first set of a match between American Sloane Stephens and Czech player Karolina Pliskova.

Ms Zaljska said she had no inkling Mr Chia planned to propose until she saw him get down on one knee.

“When we saw ourselves on the big screen, I thought it was a kissing cam like at those football games ... then I saw him stand up," she said.



Mr Chia, who had written to the event organiser about his plan, said he was nervous about the proposal.

Singaporean man proposed to girlfriend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium during WTA. (Photo: Lagardère Sports)

"I was nervous and I was so afraid I couldn't ask her the question or do the right thing," he said. "I was checking my pockets for the ring to make sure it was still there."

The couple have been together for three years and spent most of their relationship in two separate countries - Singapore and the Czech Republic, where Ms Zaljska is from. They first met in Taipei, Taiwan, where Ms Zaljska is studying Mandarin.

The two tennis fans plan to hold two weddings in their respective countries.

Stephens, a former US Open champion, triumphed on Saturday against Pliskova 0-6, 6-4, 6-1. She faces Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the final.

This is the final year for the tournament in Singapore. It will take place in Shenzhen, China next year.