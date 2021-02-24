Spectators to be allowed at Singapore Tennis Open, with COVID-19 test and cap on capacity

SINGAPORE: Spectators will now be allowed at the Singapore Tennis Open - for the semi-finals and finals on Feb 27 and 28 - with the venue capacity capped at 250.

Organisers announced this on Wednesday (Feb 24), having previously said that there will be no spectators. But organising committee chairman and Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin told reporters last Friday that a review could be conducted midway through the tournament to see if "conditions would allow" fans to attend the event on its final weekend.

Ticket sales opened at 6pm on Wednesday.

Before attending the arena, all spectators will have to undergo a COVID-19 antigen rapid test (ART) at the Sports Hub Visitor Centre at OCBC Square.

"Upon receiving a negative ART result, which may take about 30 minutes, spectators may proceed to the arena entrance for temperature checks and SafeEntry check-in using TraceTogether," said organisers.



Spectators should be above six years old. They will not be allowed to change seats and intermingle between different groups, and they are required to wear a mask at all times.



“Singapore Tennis Open has served a promising start and we received tremendous support from the tennis fraternity and local partners," said Mr Lim.



"The safety of all event participants continues to be our top priority and we are committed to bringing live action of the world-class sporting event in a safe and secure environment with robust safe management measures."



Tickets are priced at S$61 each, including the cost of the COVID-19 test, and will allow fans to watch all matches of the selected day.

People may buy up to four tickets and they can only choose either Saturday or Sunday's session.

"Spectators are reminded that no outside food and drinks are allowed within the venue, said the organisers. "A bottle of water will be provided."



Fans can also continue to tune in to the live coverage of the Singapore Tennis Open on meWATCH. On Feb 28, the finals will be shown on Mediacorp Channel 5. Alternatively, fans can watch the matches at Hub.Tennis and beIN Sports.

