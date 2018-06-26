Singapore U-23 football team to miss Asian Games after SNOC rejects FAS' appeal

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Under-23 football team will not be competing in the Asian Games this year after the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) appeal was rejected by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) on Tuesday (Jun 26).



The decision was made by the SNOC Games Appeals Committee, chaired by SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin, on Tuesday.



Advertisement

A SNOC spokesperson confirmed with Channel NewsAsia that the latest result submitted by the FAS - the Singapore U-23's 2-0 defeat to Myanmar last Wednesday - fell short of the criteria set.



The friendly had been set up by FAS for the Singapore U-23 to justify their selection for the Asian Games. To be included in the Singapore contingent, the team had to match the top-six result at a previous Asian Games, or beat opponents ranked at least sixth in Asia.



But the Singapore U-23 team were unable to match Myanmar, who had only one player above 20-years-old, although head coach Fandi Ahmad said after the game that Mr Tan told the team "he was quite happy" with what he saw.



It will be the first time in four editions of the Games that the Singapore U-23 will not be competing in.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The final list of athletes in the Singapore contingent will be confirmed at the flag presentation ceremony next month.



The 2018 Asian Games, the 18th edition, will be held in Jakarta and Palembang from Aug 18 to Sep 2.