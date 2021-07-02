Sean Tan, 25, becomes first Singaporean wrestler to join WWE

SINGAPORE: Sean Tan has become the first wrestler from Singapore to join the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

On Friday (Jul 2), the sports entertainment company officially announced that the 25-year-old was among a new group of recruits from Asia that reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

"To the believers, thank you and don't stop supporting the dreamers," Tan tweeted on Friday.

"To the doubters, thank you and it's never too late to start," added the former Singapore Pro Wrestling (SPW) Southeast Asia Champion.

Sean Tan in action against Cima at the SPW Oriental Storm event on Jul 25, 2019. (Photo: SPW)

The WWE Performance Center is where new WWE recruits are trained and developed. On its website, it said its facility is "designed to develop the most well-rounded athletes on and off screen, providing recruits the opportunity to learn under a world-class coaching team as they work toward their dream of becoming WWE Superstars".

In July 2019, WWE held a tryout in Shanghai which saw 40 athletes from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

This included three wrestlers from Singapore - Tan, who then wrestled under the name of Trexxus, Alexis Lee, hailed as Singapore’s first female wrestler, and Singapore Pro Wrestling co-founder “The Statement” Andruew Tang.

In a video posted on the WWE NXT Twitter account on Jul 16, 2019, Tan said that his goal then was to get a full-time WWE contract.

"After I get the contract, the dream has to constantly change; constantly evolve," he said, adding that the next step would then be to debut on the NXT programme.

Tan began his wrestling career the same year SPW began in February 2012.

His last match with SPW was uploaded on its YouTube channel on May 25.