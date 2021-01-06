Sissoko and Son fire Spurs into League Cup final

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min were on target to help their side beat Championship club Brentford 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final on Tuesday and set up a clash with Manchester United or Manchester City in April's showpiece.

Fellow London side Brentford, playing in their first semi-final in a major cup competition, started brightly but fell behind in the 12th minute when unmarked French midfielder Sissoko headed in a fine Sergio Reguilon cross from the left.

The visitors, who had beaten four top flight teams on their way to the last four, thought they had drawn level after the break when striker Ivan Toney headed home but the goal was disallowed for a very tight offside, which was spotted by VAR.

Toney's grounded knee was ruled to be offside before he rose to head in from close range after Ethan Pinnock had nodded a cross back across the face of the goal.

Jose Mourinho's side responded to that let-off with South Korean forward Son collecting a fine pass from Tanguy Ndombele and bursting goalwards before slotting past keeper David Raya to make it 2-0.

Second-tier Brentford's disappointment was compounded when Josh Dasilva was sent off six minutes from the end for an over-the-top challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Spurs have not won a major trophy since their League Cup triumph in 2008 over Chelsea but this will be their ninth appearance in the competition's final, which they have won four times.

The final will be held at Wembley on April 25, after the Football League moved the date back from February to increase the chances of fans being able to attend.

United host City in the other semi-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

