Six-goal Leipzig give hapless Nuremberg another hiding

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner scored twice and missed a penalty while Marcel Sabitzer also notched up a brace as the side thumped hapless Nuremberg 6-0 to go second in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

BERLIN: RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner scored twice and missed a penalty while Marcel Sabitzer also notched up a brace as the side thumped hapless Nuremberg 6-0 to go second in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The visitors, who found themselves four goals behind in just over half an hour, have conceded 13 goals in their last two away games following their 7-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund 10 days ago.

Advertisement

Midfielder Kevin Kampl celebrated his 100th Bundesliga appearance by putting Leipzig in front after three minutes and Yussuf Poulsen doubled their lead four minutes later, the Dane's fourth goal of the season.

Sabitzer added the third from a tight angle in the 21st minute and Werner opened his account when he snapped up a rebound in the 32nd.

Leipzig made it 6-0 before the hour as Sabitzer scored with a long-range drive and Werner helped himself to another goal to complete Leipzig's biggest-ever Bundesliga win.

The 22-year-old then missed a chance for a hat-trick when he fired a penalty straight at Fabian Bredlow after being tripped by Tim Leibold, who was given a straight red card.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leipzig, who have 14 points, moved ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach, Werder Bremen and Hertha Berlin on goal difference. Borussia Dortmund, 4-3 winners over Augsburg on Saturday, lead with 17 points.

Striker Ante Rebic scored but was later sent off in Eintracht Frankfurt's 2-1 win at Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim, unbeaten in their previous six meetings with Eintracht, twice hit the post before gifting the visitors the lead five minutes before halftime.

A throw-in went straight to Luka Jovic who released Rebic for the Croatia forward to lob the ball over Oliver Baumann.

Jovic himself scored the second in the 46th minute and it looked comfortable for the visitors until Rebic was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 64th.

Reiss Nelson made it a nervy finale by pulling one back with eight minutes left but Frankfurt held on and climbed to seventh (10 points).

It was the first time that Hoffenheim had lost consecutive home Bundesliga matches since Julian Nagelsmann took over as coach in February 2016.

Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen played out a goalless draw in the day's other game, leaving both in the lower half of the table.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)