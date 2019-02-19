Six in for Scotland as Russell to be monitored ahead of France

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has included six new players in his squad for the Six Nations clash against France in Paris on Saturday, with flyhalf Finn Russell to be assessed through the week.

EDINBURGH: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has included six new players in his squad for the Six Nations clash against France in Paris on Saturday, with flyhalf Finn Russell to be assessed through the week.

Russell was forced off with a head injury before halftime playing for Racing 92 on Sunday and will be monitored for symptoms of concussion.

Advertisement

Scotland have already lost experienced fullback Stuart Hogg (shoulder) for the contest.

The additions to the squad are Worcester Warriors flyhalf Duncan Weir, the Edinburgh trio of Magnus Bradbury (back-row), Dougie Fife (wing) and James Johnstone (centre), and Glasgow Warriors front-row forwards Zander Fagerson (tighthead prop) and George Turner (hooker).

They replace injured George Horne (shoulder) and Stafford McDowall (ankle), while front-row forwards David Cherry, Murray McCallum and Jake Kerr have been released.

Scotland will hope to return to winning ways following their 22-13 home defeat to defending champions Ireland last time out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Townsend’s side opened their campaign with a 33-20 victory over Italy at Murrayfield.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by David Holmes)