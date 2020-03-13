Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland postponed due to coronavirus

REUTERS: Wales' Six Nations clash against Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Friday.

"The Welsh Rugby Union has maintained an open dialogue with, and continued to seek advice and direction from, the National Assembly for Wales and other stakeholders, including the Six Nations, on this fast-moving issue," WRU said in a statement https://www.wru.wales/2020/03/wales-game-postponed.

"Whilst medical advice remains consistent, we have decided that it is in the best interests of supporters, players and staff to fall in line with recent measures taken across the UK and global sports industries."

Italy's match against England and France's game against Ireland were already postponed.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)