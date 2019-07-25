Six of the worst: Swim star Sun's catalogue of controversy

GWANGJU, South Korea: The Swimming World Championships in Gwangju this week have been dominated by Sun Yang and renewed doping allegations that have sparked podium protests and ugly scenes at poolside.

Chinese superstar Sun has been no stranger to controversy over the years and, here, AFP lists the main flashpoints from the triple Olympic champion freestyler's chequered career:

SKY'S THE LIMIT

Sun fell out with coach Zhu Zhigen in 2013 after a row over the swimmer's new love interest. The Olympic champion refused to train after Zhu ordered him to cut romantic ties with a flight attendant. Chinese swimming officials attempted to mediate but the damage was done and Sun split with Zhu after 10 years under his tutelage.

CAR CRASH FURY

Just months later Sun spent seven days in detention after slamming a borrowed Porsche into a bus in the eastern city of Hangzhou. The swimmer, who had been driving without a licence, walked away with minor cuts and bruises but the incident infuriated Chinese swimming officials. It also triggered public anger, forcing Sun to make a grovelling apology on China's Twitter-like Weibo, promising to mend his ways.

JAPAN ANTHEM ATTACK

Sun found himself in hot water again at the 2014 Asian Games when he described the Japanese national anthem us "ugly" after losing to Kosuke Hagino in the 200m freestyle. The hulking swimmer said he was "sick of hearing that anthem" as Japan's swimmers gave their rivals a bloody nose. He then taunted the Japanese after helping China win the 4x100m freestyle gold, crying: "The Chinese let their anger out tonight!"

SECRET DOPING BAN

Sun was banned for three months in 2014 - a suspension served out in secret - after taking a stimulant he has always maintained was prescribed medicine for a heart condition. Chinese swim officials blamed the swimmer and his local Zhejiang association for "mistakes" with paperwork. News of Sun's suspension divided opinion leading to rancour at the Rio Olympics.

HORTON BLASTS "DRUG CHEAT"

At the 2016 Olympics, Australian Mack Horton blasted Sun as a "drug cheat" before pipping the Chinese to gold in the 400m freestyle. His comments sparked a war of words in Rio and prompted China's state-run media to call Australia a "second-class citizen of the West." Sun broke down in tears after hitting back to win 200m gold but not before French swimmer Camille Lacourt caused another storm by declaring: "Sun Yang pisses purple".

BAD BLOOD AT WORLDS

Horton and Briton Duncan Scott have both snubbed Sun at Gwangju medals ceremonies in a protest after a FINA doping panel report claimed Sun had smashed blood samples. Several swimmers, including Adam Peaty and Lilly King have backed the stand taken by Horton and Scott, which enraged Sun who shouted "I win, you loser!" at the British swimmer in angry scenes. Chinese media called Horton a "clown" and trolls have posted death threats on the Australian's Instagram account.