Skateboarding - It's okay to fall, says Sky Brown after horror injury

Sky Brown says she wanted to send a message that "falling is part of life" when the 11-year-old skateboarder shared a video of her fall from a training ramp that left her with skull fractures earlier this month.

Brown, who is hoping to become Britain's youngest Summer Olympian next year, was airlifted to hospital where she was unresponsive on arrival. She also broke bones in her left hand, but is expected to make a full recovery.

"I just thought: on social media, everything is perfect," Brown, who posted a video of the accident on Instagram, told the BBC.

"People might think I'm Supergirl or something but I want to show sometimes you're going to fall. I want to spread the message that it's OK to fall sometimes, you are going to fall, Beyonce is going to fall, all your heroes are going to fall.

"I wanted to show you've got to get back up and keep on going. Falling is part of life and that can't stop what you're doing."

Brown hopes to replace swimmer Margery Hinton as Britain's youngest Olympian at the Tokyo Games next year. Hinton was 13 years and 43 days old when she competed at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam.

