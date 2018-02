PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Britain's Lizzy Yarnold won gold in the women's skeleton at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Saturday in a closely-fought final.

Sochi gold medallist Yarnold finished 0.45 seconds ahead of Germany's Jacqueline Loelling while Yarnold's British team mate Laura Deas took bronze.

