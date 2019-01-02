Ski Jumping: Japan's Kobayashi halfway to Four Hills sweep

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany: Ryoyu Kobayashi became the first Japanese man in 21 years to win the two opening legs of the Four Hills ski jumping competition when he claimed victory in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Tuesday (Jan 1).

Kobayashi followed up his success in Oberstordf on Sunday by scoring 266.6 points across two jumps, 1.9 points ahead of Germany's Markus Eisenbichler in second place.

Poland's Olympic team bronze medallist Dawid Kubacki finished third on 256.2 points.

The 22-year-old is seeking to become the first Japanese Four Hills overall champion since Kazuyoshi Funaki in 1997/1998.

Kobayashi is hoping to replicate his German achievements when the tournament moves to Innsbruck in Austria on Jan 4 and Bischofshofen two days later.

"I was a bit nervous but I gave my best and won. In Innsbruck I want to do the same performance and really give my best," he told the International Ski Federation's YouTube page.

