Ski Jumping: Kobayashi first Japanese opening Four Hills winner in 21 years

OBERSTDORF, Germany: Ryoyu Kobayashi became the first Japanese man in more than 20 years to win the opening leg of the Four Hills ski jumping competition in Oberstdorf, Germany on Sunday (Dec 30).

He scored a combined 282.3 points after two jumps to beat Germany's Markus Eisenbacher who finished in second on 281.9 points and Austria's Stefan Kraft in third with 280.5 points.

The 22-year-old is seeking to become the first Japanese Four Hills overall tournament champion since Kazuyoshi Funaki in 1997/1998 who also won in the German Alps 21 years ago.

However, Kobayashi refused to get carried away despite success in front of more than 25,000 spectators in Bavaria.

"I'm not thinking about the overall title yet, I will take it step by step and now I'm looking forward to jumping in Garmisch-Partenkrichen," he said.

The second of the German legs of the Four Hills takes place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Tuesday. The competition then moves to Austria where the jumpers will compete at Innsbruck on Jan 4 and Bischofshofen two days later.

Poland's Kamil Stoch, who became only the second man ever to claim a grand slam last season by winning all four legs of the Four Hills, finished eighth on Sunday.

